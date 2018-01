Jan 2 (Reuters) - Fireeye Inc:

* FINJAN AND FIREEYE ENTER PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENTS

* FINJAN HOLDINGS INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENTS, FIREEYE AGREED TO PAY FINJAN A 1-TIME NET SETTLEMENT AMOUNT OF ABOUT $12.5 MILLION PAYABLE IN CASH

* FINJAN HOLDINGS INC - ‍REMAINING TERMS OF AGREEMENTS ARE CONFIDENTIAL​

* FINJAN HOLDINGS-CO, FIREYE ENTERED AGREEMENTS ON DEC 29, WHEREBY CO‘S RESOLVED PENDING LITIGATION MATTERS, GRANTED EACH OTHER CROSS-LICENSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)