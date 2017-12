Dec 6 (Reuters) - Finjan Holdings Inc:

* FINJAN FILES A COMPLAINT AGAINST ZSCALER, INC. FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT IN THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

* SAYS CO‘S SUBSIDIARY FINJAN, INC HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST ZSCALER

* SAYS UNIT FILED A COMPLAINT ON DEC 5, 2017, ALLEGES THAT ZSCALER'S PRODUCTS AND SERVICES INFRINGE AT LEAST FOUR U.S. FINJAN PATENTS