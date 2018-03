BRIEF-Finjan Holdings Says Under Settlement With Symantec, Symantec Parties To Obtain License To Co's Patents

March 1 (Reuters) - Finjan Holdings Inc:

* FINJAN HOLDINGS - UNDER SETTLEMENT WITH SYMANTEC, SYMANTEC PARTIES TO OBTAIN LICENSE TO CO’S PATENTS

* FINJAN HOLDINGS - UNDER SETTLEMENT WITH SYMANTEC, SYMANTEC PARTIES TO PAY CO’S PARTIES $65 MILLION IN CASH WITHIN 20 DAYS OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF SETTLEMENT

* FINJAN HOLDINGS- UPON ACQUISITION BY SYMANTEC OF SOME ENTITIES WITHIN 4 YRS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, SYMANTEC PARTIES TO PAY LICENSE FEES OF UPTO $45 MILLION