BRIEF-Finlay Minerals Amends Previously Announced Financing

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Finlay Minerals Ltd:

* FINLAY MINERALS LTD. AMENDS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FINANCING

* FINLAY MINERALS - NON-BROKERED FLOW-THROUGH FINANCING TO CONSIST OF UP TO ABOUT 9.1 MILLION UNITS AT $0.11/UNIT

* FINLAY MINERALS LTD - NON-FLOW-THROUGH FINANCING WILL CONSIST OF UP TO 2.8 MILLION UNITS AT $0.09/UNIT

* FINLAY MINERALS LTD - PROCEEDS OF FINANCING TO BE USED TO FUND DEEP INDUCED POLARIZATION GEOPHYSICS & DEEP DRILLING ON SILVER HOPE PROPERTY

* FINLAY MINERALS LTD - PROCEEDS OF FINANCING TO ALSO BE USED TO FUND DEEP INDUCED POLARIZATION ON ATTY PROPERTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: