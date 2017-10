Sept 14 (Reuters) - Finning International Inc:

* Announces pricing of $200 million of 2.84% senior unsecured notes and redemption of $350 million of 6.02% medium term notes due June 1, 2018

* Says priced $200 million principal amount of 2.84% senior unsecured notes due September 29, 2021

* Says ‍interest on offering notes is payable semi-annually, commencing on March 29, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: