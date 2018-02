BRIEF-Fir Tree Reports 8.97 Pct Stake In Resolute Energy Corp

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp:

* FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 8.97 PERCENT STAKE IN RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP AS OF FEBRUARY 2, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP ACQUIRED RESOLUTE ENERGY‘S COMMON STOCK BECAUSE IT BELIEVED WHEN PURCHASED, REPRESENTED “ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY”

* FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP - FILING SCHEDULE 13D IN SUPPORT OF MONARCH ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL'S PROPOSALS TO RESOLUTE ENERGY IN THEIR JAN 26 13D FILING