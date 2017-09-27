FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年9月27日 / 下午1点14分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Fire damages Titan International's facility in Alberta, Canada

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Titan International Inc:

* Fire damages tire reclamation facility in Alberta, Canada

* Titan International Inc says no staff members or others were injured

* Titan International Inc says three other tvr units located in another building were not affected

* Titan International - ‍at approximately midnight mst on september 21, 2017, fire broke out at titan tire reclamation corp facility in Fort Mcmurray, AB​

* Titan - ‍fire started within one of TVR units and was contained to a building housing three of tvr units​

* Is reviewing extent and scope of this coverage with its insurance carriers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

