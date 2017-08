BRIEF-Fireeye reports Q2 loss per share $0.40

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fireeye Inc:

* Says Q2 revenue $185.5 million, up 6 percent; Q2 loss per share $0.40; Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04; Q2 billings $172 million, down 12 percent

* Fireeye says Q2 GAAP gross margin 64 percent versus 61 percent; Q2 non-GAAP gross margin 74 percent versus 73 percent

* Fireeye sees Q3 total revenue $183 million to $189 million; sees Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 to $0.09; sees Q3 billings $190 million to $205 million

* Fireeye sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin of about 73 percent; sees positive non-GAAP operating income in Q4

* Fireeye sees FY revenue $734 million to $746 million; sees FY billings $745 million to $775 million; sees FY non-GAAP loss per share $0.19 to $0.24

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $176.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $186.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.30, revenue view $730.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S