Feb 8 (Reuters) - Fireweed Zinc Ltd:

* FIREWEED ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING TO $12.5 MILLION

* SAYS INCREASING AMOUNT OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM 3.8 MILLION SHARES UP TO 5.7 MILLION SHARES AND UP TO 3 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH COMMON SHARES