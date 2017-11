Nov 2 (Reuters) - Firm Capital Property Trust

* Firm Capital Property Trust announces a $26 mln acquisition of a 115,838 square foot grocery anchored retail property located in Guelph, Ontario

* Firm Capital Property Trust - ‍property being financed through assumption of $14 million 4.40% first mortgage that matures in 2024, existing cash resources​