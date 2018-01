Jan 23 (Reuters) - Firm Capital Property Trust:

* FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ANNOUNCES OVERNIGHT MARKETED EQUITY OFFERING

* FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST - OFFERED UNITS ARE BEING ISSUED AT A PRICE OF $6.25 PER OFFERED UNIT

* FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST - TO USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY AMOUNTS DRAWN ON CREDIT FACILITY, TO FUND POTENTIAL FUTURE PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: