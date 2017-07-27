FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
BRIEF-First American Financial Q2 earnings per share $1.09
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月27日 / 上午11点11分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-First American Financial Q2 earnings per share $1.09

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - First American Financial Corp

* First american financial reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.09

* Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to $1.5 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly average revenue per order up 8 percent

* First american financial corp - in q3, company will record a charge of approximately $153 million in corporate segment

* First american financial corp - charge of approximately $153 million in q3, will have a negligible impact on stockholders' equity

* First american financial - sees an annual reduction of about $22 million in personnel expenses in corporate segment based on level of certain expenses in 2016

* First american financial corp - personnel costs were $415.6 million in q2, an increase of $25.8 million, compared with same quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

