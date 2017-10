Oct 24 (Reuters) - First Bancshares Inc

* First Bancshares announces the acquisition of southwest banc shares, inc.

* First Bancshares - will pay shareholders of southwest $60 million in transaction value with 60% in stock and 40% in cash​

* First Bancshares - ‍transaction is expected to be accretive in 2019​