Aug 1 (Reuters) - First Bauxite Corp:

* First Bauxite Corporation announces extension of maturity date of notes

* Entered extension agreement with noteholders to extend from August 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018 maturity date of all notes issued by co

* Extension to maturity date of notes issued to Pacific Road Resources Funds, Resource Capital Fund V L.P, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P