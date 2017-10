Oct 25 (Reuters) - First Citizens Bancshares Inc:

* First Citizens Bancshares reports earnings for third quarter 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $5.58

* First Citizens Bancshares Inc qtrly ‍net interest income increased $11.6 million, or by 4.4 percent, compared to q2 of 2017​