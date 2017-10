Oct 25 (Reuters) - First Commonwealth Financial:

* FIRST COMMONWEALTH DELIVERS RECORD THIRD QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.08PER SHARE

* QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) $60.7 MILLION VERSUS $50.6 MILLION