Oct 24 (Reuters) - First Community Bancshares Inc

* First Community Bancshares Inc announces third quarter 2017 results and quarterly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* First Community Bancshares Inc qtrly ‍tangible book value per common share increased $0.85 to $14.74 compared to December 31, 2016​

* First Community Bancshares Inc - qtrly net interest income $22.1 million versus $21.1 mln