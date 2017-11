Nov 28 (Reuters) - First Connecticut Bancorp Inc:

* FIRST CONNECTICUT BANCORP, INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15PER SHARE

* - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.01​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: