FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月14日 / 晚上10点26分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 14 (Reuters) - First Data Corp:

* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing

* First Data - pursuant to joinder agreement, co incurred about $3.76 billion in new U.S. Dollar denominated term loans maturing on July 10, 2022

* First Data-used proceeds from incurrence of 2022d new dollar term loans to refinance existing U.S. Dollar,Euro term loans maturing July 10, 2022

* First Data - also used proceeds from incurrence of 2022d new dollar term loans to refinance euro denominated term loans maturing on March 24, 2021

* First Data Corp - interest rate on 2022D new dollar term loans may be reduced by 25 basis points based on company's corporate family rating Source text: (bit.ly/2rxFxUS) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below