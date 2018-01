Jan 29 (Reuters) - First Financial Bancorp:

* ON JAN 25, FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP ENTERED LETTER OF AGREEMENT WITH UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE‍​

* LETTER OF AGREEMENT WITH DOJ FOR DIVESTITURE OF 4 MAINSOURCE BANK BRANCHES IN COLUMBUS, 1 MAINSOURCE BANK BRANCH IN GREENSBURG

* DIVESTITURE DESIGNED TO RESOLVE COMPETITIVE CONCERNS RAISED BY DOJ ABOUT PENDING MERGER OF FIRST FINANCIAL, MAINSOURCE Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2FpF2na) Further company coverage: