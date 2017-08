July 25 (Reuters) - First Financial Bankshares Inc

* First Financial Bankshares announces renewal of stock repurchase plan

* First Financial Bankshares Inc - ‍renewal of its existing stock repurchase plan to repurchase up to 2 million shares of its common stock​

* First Financial - ‍board previously authorized repurchase of up to 1.5 million shares of common stock for three years expiring September 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: