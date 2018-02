BRIEF-First Foundation Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.06

Jan 31 (Reuters) - First Foundation Inc:

* FIRST FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $42.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 31%​

* QTRLY ‍ NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $31.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 25%​

* SEES ‍2018 LOAN ORIGINATIONS CONSISTENT WITH 2017 LEVELS AND NET YIELD ON INTEREST EARNING ASSETS BETWEEN 2.80% AND 2.95%​

* FIRST FOUNDATION - ‍ 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON, AMONG OTHER THINGS, ASSUMPTION THAT FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD WILL INCREASE RATES TWICE DURING 2018​