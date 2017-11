Nov 27 (Reuters) - First Global Data Ltd:

* FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD - ‍NAYEEM ALLI HAS AGREED TO TAKE ON APPOINTMENT AS CFO FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD UNTIL END OF APRIL 2018​

* FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD - ‍NAYEEM ALLI HAS RESIGNED AS A DIRECTOR AND THAT IT HAS APPOINTED PETER LACEY TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS​