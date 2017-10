BRIEF-First Horizon National Corp reports Q3 ‍shr $0.28

Oct 13 (Reuters) - First Horizon National Corp:

* First Horizon National Corp Q3 ‍shr $0.28

* First Horizon National Corp Q3 adj ‍shr $0.32

* Q3 net interest income $209.8​ million versus $185.2 million last year

* Q3 total revenue $‍322.2​ million versus $333.7 million last year

* Q3 net charge-offs $‍2.4 million versus $2.3 million last year

* Q3 common equity tier 1 ratio ‍10.03​ percent versus 9.81 percent last year

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $339.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S