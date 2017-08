BRIEF-First Horizon National qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27‍​

July 14 (Reuters) - First Horizon National Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* First horizon national corp - net interest income increased to $200.7 million in second quarter from $189.7 million in first quarter

* First horizon national corp - net charge-offs were $2.7 million in q2 compared to $.9 million of net recoveries in q1

* First horizon national corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27‍​

* First horizon national corp - common equity tier 1 of 9.81 percent in q2 compared to 10.20 percent in prior quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First horizon national corp qtrly total revenues $328.4 million, up 2 percent from q2 2016

* Q2 revenue view $330.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tQ8y2L) Further company coverage: