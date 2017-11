Nov 1 (Reuters) - First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

* First Industrial Realty Trust closes new $725 million unsecured credit facility and refinances $460 million of term loans

* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc - ‍Refinancing of its $260 million unsecured term loan with a maturity date of September 11, 2022​

* First Industrial Realty Trust - ‍Also announced refinancing of its $200 million unsecured term loan with a maturity date of January 29, 2021​