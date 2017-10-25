FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Industrial Realty Trust reports Q3 earnings per share $0.36
2017年10月25日 / 晚上9点42分 / 更新于 1 小时前

BRIEF-First Industrial Realty Trust reports Q3 earnings per share $0.36

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

* First Industrial Realty Trust reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share $0.41

* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc - sees 2017 FFO (NAREIT definition) of $1.52 per share/unit to $1.56 ​per share/unit

* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc - sees same-store NOI growth on a cash basis before termination fees for the fourth quarter of 2.75% to 4.25%

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

