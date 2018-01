BRIEF-First Majestic Silver Announces Friendly Acquisition Of Primero Mining

Jan 12 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp:

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER ANNOUNCES FRIENDLY ACQUISITION OF PRIMERO MINING AND RESTRUCTURED STREAM WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP - ‍TOTAL TRANSACTION VALUE IS ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $320 MILLION​

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER - ‍ UNDER TERMS, ALL OF PRIMERO‘S SHARES TO BE EXCHANGED ON BASIS OF 0.03325 OF A CO‘S COMMON SHARE FOR EACH PRIMERO COMMON SHARE​

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER - ACCRETIVE ON ALL KEY METRICS INCLUDING NAV, CASH FLOW, PRODUCTION, AND RESOURCES TO FIRST MAJESTIC SHAREHOLDERS

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP - PRIMERO AGREED TO PAY A TERMINATION FEE TO FIRST MAJESTIC OF $10 MILLION UPON OCCURRENCE OF CERTAIN EVENTS

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER-FOLLOWING CLOSING OF ARRANGEMENT,SILVER STREAMING INTEREST AT PRIMERO‘S SAN DIMAS SILVER-GOLD MINE HELD BY WPM TO BE TERMINATED​

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER-FOLLOWING CLOSING, CO AND WPM WILL ENTER INTO A NEW STREAM ARRANGEMENT BASED ON 25% OF GOLD EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION AT SAN DIMAS

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP - AS PART OF TRANSACTION, WPM TO RECEIVE 20.9 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF FIRST MAJESTIC HAVING AGGREGATE VALUE OF $151 MILLION

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP - ‍ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH OF FIRST MAJESTIC AND PRIMERO​

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER-EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS OF PRIMERO ENTERED LOCKUP AGREEMENTS, AGREED TO VOTE THEIR SECURITIES IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT​