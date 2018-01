Jan 16 (Reuters) - First Merchants Corp:

* FIRST MERCHANTS ANNOUNCES COMPANY-WIDE RAISE, BONUSES

* FIRST MERCHANTS - TO RAISE WAGE PAID TO HOURLY EMPLOYEES BY $1/HOUR AS RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 SIGNED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP IN DEC. 2017