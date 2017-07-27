FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-First mid-Illinois Bancshares Q2 earnings per share $0.66
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 下午1点26分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-First mid-Illinois Bancshares Q2 earnings per share $0.66

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - First Mid-illinois Bancshares Inc :

* First mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc announces second quarter 2017 results and organizational changes

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc says Michael Taylor has been named chief operating officer

* First mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc says Matthew smith has been named chief financial officer

* First mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc - qtrly ‍net interest income of $24.0 million, up 5.2% compared to q1 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below