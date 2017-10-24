BRIEF-First National Financial reports qtrly ‍shr $0.96​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - First National Financial Corp

* First National Financial Corp reports third quarter 2017 results, declares special common share dividend

* First National Financial Corp - ‍announced a special common share dividend in amount of $1.25 per share​

* First National Financial Corp qtrly ‍shr $0.96​

* First National Financial Corp qtrly ‍revenue up 4 pct to $284.3 million from $273.8 million in 2016 Q3​

* First National Financial Corp - ‍for remainder of 2017 and into 2018, anticipates continued lower seasonal origination in residential segment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: