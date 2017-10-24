FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-First National Financial reports qtrly ‍shr $0.96​
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 晚上10点16分 / 更新于 12 小时内

BRIEF-First National Financial reports qtrly ‍shr $0.96​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - First National Financial Corp

* First National Financial Corp reports third quarter 2017 results, declares special common share dividend

* First National Financial Corp - ‍announced a special common share dividend in amount of $1.25 per share​

* First National Financial Corp qtrly ‍shr $0.96​

* First National Financial Corp qtrly ‍revenue up 4 pct to $284.3 million from $273.8 million in 2016 Q3​

* First National Financial Corp - ‍for remainder of 2017 and into 2018, anticipates continued lower seasonal origination in residential segment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below