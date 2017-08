July 31 (Reuters) - First Northwest Bancorp:

* First Northwest Bancorp announces change in fiscal year

* First Northwest Bancorp- ‍board of directors approved change to calendar-year financial reporting, effective january 1, 2018​

* First Northwest Bancorp- ‍company will have an abbreviated fiscal year from july 1, 2017 to december 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: