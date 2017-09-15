FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals provides an update on its Zambian operations
2017年9月15日

BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals provides an update on its Zambian operations

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd -

* First Quantum Minerals provides an update on its zambian operations

* First Quantum Minerals - Agreement reached between zesco, government of republic of zambia and first quantum

* First Quantum Minerals - Agrees to tariff increase to about $0.09 per kilowatt hour

* First Quantum Minerals - Tariff increase on conditona that Kansanshi and Sentinel can each import portion of their total power requirements from alternative suppliers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

