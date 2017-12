First Republic Bank:

* FIRST REPUBLIC BANK - ‍CALLING FOR REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHARES RELATING TO 5.625%SERIES C PREFERRED STOCK​

* FIRST REPUBLIC BANK - ‍SERIES C DEPOSITARY SHARES WILL BE REDEEMED ON JANUARY 2, 2018 AT $25.00 PER SERIES C DEPOSITARY SHARE​