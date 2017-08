BRIEF-First Republic Q2 earnings per share $1.06

July 14 (Reuters) - First Republic Bank:

* First Republic reports strong second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.06

* Q2 revenue rose 19.9 percent to $641.3 million

* First Republic Bank says bank's common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.72% at June 30, 2017, compared to 10.74% a year ago

* First Republic Bank says tangible book value per common share at June 30, 2017 was $37.83, up 16.3% from a year ago

* First Republic Bank says net interest income was $532.0 million for quarter, up 20.5% compared to Q2 a year ago