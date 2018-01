Jan 26 (Reuters) - First Savings Financial Group Inc :

* FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.44

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $7.6 MILLION VERSUS $6.7 MILLION