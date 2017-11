Nov 15 (Reuters) - First Savings Financial Group Inc

* First Savings Financial Group, Inc. reports financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 and announces quarterly cash dividend

* First Savings Financial Group Inc - ‍Net interest income increased $4.2 million for year ended September 30, 2017 as compared to year ended September 30, 2016​

* First Savings Financial Group Inc - Qtrly diluted ‍shr $3.97​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: