FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-First Solar Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.50
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点22分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-First Solar Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.50

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc

* First Solar, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 sales $623 million versus i/b/e/s view $556.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Solar Inc - raise 2017 revenue, eps, operating cash flow and net cash guidance

* First Solar Inc - quarterly bookings of 1.5gw(dc) and new year-to-date bookings of 2.1gw(dc)

* First Solar Inc sees 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.55 to $2.20

* First Solar Inc - sees ‍2017 net sales $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion ​

* First Solar Inc - sees fy non-gaap earnings per share $2.00 to $2.50

* First Solar Inc - sees ‍2017 eps $1.55 to $2.20​

* First Solar Inc - sees fy capital expenditures $400 million to $500 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below