Dec 20 (Reuters) - First US Bancshares Inc:

* FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* FIRST US BANCSHARES INC - REPURCHASE PROGRAM ORIGINALLY APPROVED BY BOARD ON JANUARY 19, 2006 HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO EXPIRE ON DEC 31, 2018