BRIEF-FirstCash Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.94

Feb 1 (Reuters) - FirstCash Inc:

* FIRSTCASH REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND ISSUES 2018 EARNINGS OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.15 TO $3.35

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94

* QTRLY REVENUE $480.2 MILLION VERSUS $462 MILLION LAST YEAR

* IN Q4 OF 2017, COMPANY RECORDED AN ESTIMATED NET INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $27 MILLION, OR $0.57 PER SHARE, AS A RESULT OF TAX ACT

* TOTAL INVENTORIES AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 DECLINED $54 MILLION, OR 16%, TO $277 MILLION COMPARED TO $331 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS MERGER EXPENSES TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $0.03 TO $0.06 PER SHARE, NET OF TAX, FOR FISCAL 2018

* CONSUMER LENDING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY 3.5% OF REVENUE IN 2018

* PLANS TO OPEN OR ACQUIRE ABOUT 85 STORES IN 2018, PRIMARILY IN LATIN AMERICA, INCLUDING ITS FIRST STORES IN COLOMBIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: