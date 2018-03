March 7 (Reuters) - Firstenergy Corp:

* FIRSTENERGY CORP FILES FOR RESALE OF UP TO 59 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* FIRSTENERGY CORP - SHARES ARE ISSUABLE UPON CONVERSION OF SHARES OF SERIES A CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK ISSUED BY CO TO SELLING SHAREHOLDERS

* FIRSTENERGY CORP SAYS IT IS NOT OFFERING ANY SHARES FOR SALE; CO WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM ALES OF SHARES BY SELLING SHAREHOLDERS Source text (bit.ly/2oWgz2v) Further company coverage: