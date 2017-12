Dec 14 (Reuters) - Firstenergy Corp:

* FIRSTENERGY SAYS IS SEEKING PERMITS TO BUILD THE CENTER FOR ADVANCED ENERGY TECHNOLOGY, AN 88,000 SQUARE-FOOT FACILITY IN AKRON, OHIO

* FIRSTENERGY CORP SAYS AKRON, OHIO FACILITY WILL COST APPROXIMATELY $37 MILLION AND CO EXPECTS TO BREAK GROUND FOR FACILITY NEXT SPRING