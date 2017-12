Dec 1 (Reuters) - Firstenergy Corp:

* FIRSTENERGY CORP - CO‘S OHIO UTILITIES FILED PLAN AT PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION OF OHIO AIMED AT REDUCING FREQUENCY AND DURATION OF POWER OUTAGES

* FIRSTENERGY CORP - ‍ PLAN TO REDUCE FREQUENCY AND DURATION OF POWER OUTAGES OUTLINES A THREE-YEAR, $450 MILLION INVESTMENT IN PROJECTS