BRIEF-Fitbit Reports Q4 ‍​Adjusted Loss Per Share $0.02

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fitbit Inc:

* FITBIT REPORTS $571M Q4’17 AND $1.616B FY’17 REVENUE

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE DOWN ABOUT 15 TO 20 PERCENT

* Q4 REVENUE $571 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍​ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* ‍​SOLD 5.4 MILLION WEARABLE DEVICES IN Q4

* NEW DEVICES FITBIT IONIC(TM), ALTA HR(TM) AND FITBIT ARIA 2(TM) AND ACCESSORY FITBIT FLYER, REPRESENTED 36% OF REVENUE IN QUARTER

* QTRLY ‍AVERAGE SELLING PRICE INCREASED 20% TO $102 PER DEVICE DRIVEN BY ADDING FITBIT IONIC, SMARTWATCH, TO DEVICE MIX​

* ‍​ EXPECT DEVICE MIX TO CONTINUE TO SHIFT TOWARDS SMARTWATCHES OVER COURSE OF THE YEAR

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP BASIC NET LOSS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $0.21 TO $0.18

* FITBIT - ‍EXPECT TO GROW FITBIT HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INCREASE PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS, BUT GROWTH WILL BE RELATIVELY IMMATERIAL TO WEARABLE DEVICE REVENUE IN 2018

* EXPECT FREE CASH FLOW TO DECLINE LESS THAN REVENUE AND EXPECT TO BREAKEVEN FOR 2018

* FY GUIDANCE EXCLUDES BENEFIT OF AN EXPECTED $80 MILLION TAX REFUND PAYMENT

* FITBIT -‍​ EXPECT DEVICE MIX SHIFT AND FIXED COST DELEVERAGING TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT GROSS MARGINS, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY OPERATING EFFICIENCIES IN 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.00, REVENUE VIEW $588.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: