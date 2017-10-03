FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Wells Fargo & Company to 'A+/F1'
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
2017年10月3日 / 晚上9点26分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Wells Fargo & Company to 'A+/F1'

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Fitch on Wells Fargo

* Fitch downgrades Wells Fargo & Company to ‘A+/F1’; outlook stable​

* Fitch has also downgraded LT IDR of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (WFBNA) to ‘AA-’ from ‘AA’​

* ‍Fitch says rating action reflects Fitch’s view that Wells Fargo & Company​’s earnings profile will be diminished from historical levels

* Fitch says rating action also reflects that the improved risk governance and controls will take longer than anticipated for Wells Fargo & Company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Fitch on Wells Fargo]

