Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fitch on Switzerland

* Fitch says affirms Switzerland sovereign ratings at AAA; stable outlook‍​

* Fitch says Switzerland’s rating reflects track record of prudent economic, fiscal policies, diversified wealthy economy, high levels of human development‍​

* Fitch says "believe Switzerland will maintain a strong relationship with the EU"‍​