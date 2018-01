BRIEF-Fitch Says Swiss Inflation Ticking Up But Swiss National Bank Will Stay Expansionary

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS RISE IN SWISS INFLATION IS UNLIKELY TO PROMPT SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN SWISS NATIONAL BANK‘S MONETARY POLICY STANCE IN 2018

* FITCH SAYS ‍SWISS NATIONAL BANK IS UNLIKELY TO HIKE POLICY RATES BEFORE ECB DOES, AS SNB SEEKS TO AVOID FRANC APPRECIATION​

* ‍FITCH SAYS SWITZERLAND‘S ADVANCED, WELL-DIVERSIFIED AND WEALTHY ECONOMY IS A STRENGTH FOR THE COUNTRY‘S ‘AAA’/STABLE SOVEREIGN RATING​

* FITCH SAYS DO NOT FORECAST SWISS INTEREST RATES TO RISE UNTIL 2019; EVEN THEN THEY WILL REMAIN NEGATIVE, AS SNB SHADOWS ECB