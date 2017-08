June 14 (Reuters) - Five Oaks Investment Corp:

* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces public offering of additional shares of common stock

* Five Oaks Investment says company has commenced an underwritten public offering of 4 million shares of its common stock

* Five Oaks Investment - intends to use net proceeds from offering to purchase agency RMBS, which are residential mortgage-backed securities