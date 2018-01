BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics Earns IND Milestone Payment Under Immune Checkpoint Pathways Discovery Collaboration With Bristol-Myers Squibb

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc:

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS EARNS IND MILESTONE PAYMENT UNDER IMMUNE CHECKPOINT PATHWAYS DISCOVERY COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ANNOUNCES THAT BMS HAS EXTENDED THE RESEARCH TERM OF THIS COLLABORATION FOR A SECOND TIME

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC - MILESTONE FOR ANTIBODY TARGETING TIM-3 TRIGGERS $5 MILLION PAYMENT TO FIVE PRIME

* FIVE PRIME- BMS EXTENDS RESEARCH COLLABORATION TERM FOR DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION FOR THERAPEUTICS IN 3 IMMUNE CHECKPOINT PATHWAYS TO MARCH 2019

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC - BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB WILL ALSO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FUNDING TO FIVE PRIME FOR EXTENDED TERM OF RESEARCH COLLABORATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: