BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics says Lewis Williams to be chairman of board in 2018

June 21 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc:
* Five Prime Therapeutics announces Lewis T. "Rusty" Williams plans to transition from CEO to executive chairman of the board in 2018
* Says Dr. Williams will remain in his current role until new CEO has been appointed
* Five Prime Therapeutics Inc - board will conduct a comprehensive search for a candidate to fill ceo position
* Five Prime - Williams has discussed with board his desire to eventually return to executive chairman role while maintaining active role in Five Prime